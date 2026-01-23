2 arrested after frostbitten puppy found in crate under Erie bridge

Two people are facing charges after a frozen and emaciated husky puppy was found in a crate under a bridge in Erie, the ANNA Shelter announced on Friday.

The rescue, which had been caring for the dog before she died on Friday, said a warrant was served the evening before, leading to the arrest of two people on multiple counts of animal cruelty. The names of the two suspects weren't released.

The six-month-old red Siberian husky, who was named Aimee after the Erie police dispatcher who took the call, was found in a crate under a bridge on Monday night as sub-zero windchills battered the area. She was believed to be frozen and maybe already dead.

The ANNA Shelter said when Aimee arrived, she was alive but unresponsive. Rescuers called her "a rack of bones," saying she was covered in feces, reeked of urine and had frostbite on all four paws.

An Erie animal shelter is asking for answers after a six-month-old puppy was found in a crate under a bridge as sub-zero windchills batter the area. (Photo: ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

Shortly after announcing the arrest of two suspects on Facebook, the shelter posted another update, saying Aimee went into cardiac arrest before surgery.

"It's as if she knew...she knew they were caught...they weren't going to get away with the torture, pain, abuse and suffering they had caused her," the ANNA Shelter wrote on Facebook. "She finally knew people loved her...finally felt soft pets and heard kind words...a warm soft bed and some peace. She also knew her body couldn't recover...she had suffered too long and it was time for her to go to heaven where she would feel eternal peace and constant love..."

Before her death, the rescue promised justice for Aimee, thanking the animal cruelty team, Erie police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.