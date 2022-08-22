Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to deadly North Braddock shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with homicide following a deadly shooting in North Braddock.
Last weekend, 29-year-old Leonard Morris Graham died at the hospital after being shot near the intersection of Jones Avenue and Baldridge Avenue.
Investigators have determined that 20-year-old Jamir Washington-Morgan was responsible for the homicide.
Police say he has been charged with criminal homicide and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
According to police, he has ties to the Braddock and Swissvale areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.