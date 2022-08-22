Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to deadly North Braddock shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with homicide following a deadly shooting in North Braddock.

Last weekend, 29-year-old Leonard Morris Graham died at the hospital after being shot near the intersection of Jones Avenue and Baldridge Avenue.

Investigators have determined that 20-year-old Jamir Washington-Morgan was responsible for the homicide. 

Police say he has been charged with criminal homicide and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to police, he has ties to the Braddock and Swissvale areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

