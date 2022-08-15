Man in critical condition following shooting in North Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a request for assistance in North Braddock Sunday evening just after 6:30 PM, according to a department press release.

Police officials were notified of a shooting between Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue, the statement added. First responders found a 29-year-old male victim shot in the chest and abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident is now under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.