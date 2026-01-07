3 injured in shootout in Arnold, officials say

A shooting in Arnold injured three people on Wednesday night, officials said.

A spokesperson for Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Leishman Avenue.

The spokesperson said three men were shot after exchanging gunfire with each other. They were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not released on Wednesday night.

The spokesperson added that it was "a contained, isolated incident." It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if charges would be filed.

The Arnold Police Department and Westmoreland County detectives are now investigating. No other information was released on Wednesday night.