Suspended Arnold police chief resigns, new chief being named at council meeting

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.
Suspended Arnold police chief Josh Stanga resigns from position
Arnold's police chief is off the job after being charged with theft, evidence tampering, and obstruction.

KDKA has learned that Josh Stanga has resigned from his position.

Arnold mayor Shannon Santucci tells KDKA that a settlement was agreed upon through Stanga's contract.

An investigation found that Stanga took cash and kept it from a reported stolen vehicle during an undercover operation.

Suspended Arnold police chief Josh Stanga has resigned from his position.

Police said at the time that Stanga admitted to taking some of the money because he believed his ex-wife was setting him up.

Stanga was placed on administrative leave in August of last year. 

Santucci tells KDKA that Rob Haus, who has been the officer in charge for most of the year, will be announced as the department's new chief at a council meeting on Tuesday. 

"He has done a great job running the department," Santucci said. 

