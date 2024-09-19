Arnold police chief charged with theft, evidence tampering, and obstruction

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Arnold Police Department Chief Joshua Stanga has been charged with theft, evidence tampering, and obstruction, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

An investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General and Pennsylvania State Police found that Stanga had taken cash from a reported stolen vehicle.

Agents and state police conducted a "professional integrity test" in August when they placed nearly $300 cash and placebo OxyCotin pills inside a vehicle they abandoned in Arnold. Once they reported the "abandoned" vehicle to the police, Stanga responded to the report and allegedly took most of the cash before filing his report.

In Stanga's report, he claimed to have recovered the pills and just $35 in cash.

"This defendant is charged with offenses that betray the trust of the community which he was sworn to serve and the many officers who perform their duties every day with bravery and integrity," Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "As we do in every investigation, we followed the facts. Here, those facts lead to the defendant being charged, regardless of rank or position."

During the operation, Stanga was observed taking the pills and money from the vehicle but pocketing most of the cash.

"Members of law enforcement are entrusted to have the highest standards of integrity, and these charges show that no one is above the law," said Pennsylvania State Police Captain James Cuttitta, Director of the Special Investigations Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. "A key mission of law enforcement is continuing to ensure public trust is built, and not eroded."

Stanga has been on administrative leave and following his arraignment he was released without bail.

A preliminary hearing will take place on October 3.