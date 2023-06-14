Arnold City Council votes to decertify No. 1 fire department

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Arnold City Council voted to decertify one of its two fire departments.

On Tuesday, they voted 3-2 to decertify Arnold No. 1 fire department. Once the vote passed, it became effective. The mayor was one of the two no votes.

The Trib reported Councilman George Hawdon, who is in charge of public safety, said he'd been discussing the problems at No. 1 with leaders of both departments since February.

"There has been a precipitous drop in the membership and in the number of firefighters responding per call," Hawdon said, according to the Trib. "The membership has failed to maintain certifications and trainings. There have been discrepancies in the documentation needed to maintain nonprofit status."

The 117-year-old fire company said Arnold Engine Company #2 will provide coverage and mutual aid agreements with surrounding communities still exist.

"We would like to thank the residents of our community for allowing us to serve you for the last 117 years, our membership was truly honored to do so. We would also like to thank you for supporting us over that time from our Ox Roast Carnivals, bingos, fish frys, and other fundraisers. Without your support we would have never made it as far as we did," Arnold No. 1 fire station posted on Facebook.