Suspect charged with attempted homicide after stabbing inside of Armstrong County home

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in custody and facing charges after he stabbed another man in Armstrong County on Monday night.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, they were called to a home on West Main Street in Rural Valley Borough around 10:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Once they arrived, they found the victim who had been stabbed in the chest. He was treated at the scene until medics were able to transport him to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital via helicopter.

His condition has not been made available.

The suspect accused of stabbing the man was identified as Andrew Berry.

After interviewing witnesses at the scene, troopers were able to learn the victim was at his home with Berry's estranged wife when Berry entered the home unannounced, attacked the victim, and then stabbed Berry in the chest.

Once troopers arrived, they took Berry into custody and he has since been charged with attempted criminal homicide.

He is currently in the Armstrong County Jail.