Watch CBS News
Local News

Architects of Air: Daedalum comes to the Cultural District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Luminarium sculpture comes to Pittsburgh
Luminarium sculpture comes to Pittsburgh 01:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Luminarium has traveled the globe and stopped in more than 34 countries, giving more than 3 million people the chance to experience it. 

Now, it's here in Pittsburgh. 

On Friday, crews inflated it and it's about half the size of a football field. 

Once inside, there's a labyrinth of winding paths with vibrant colors and lights, making for a completely immersive experience. 

"A luminarium is a great adventure that guests will come and walk through a series of 19 egg-shaped domes and they go into a world of living color," said Scott Shiller of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "It's like walking into a stained glass window." 

The Luminarium is now up in the Cultural District in the backyard at 8th and Penn. 

It opens today and runs through September 4. 

Same-day tickets are available onsite on a first-come, first-served basis or you can get tickets on the Cultural Trust website at this link

First published on July 1, 2023 / 8:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.