Architects of Air: Daedalum comes to the Cultural District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Luminarium has traveled the globe and stopped in more than 34 countries, giving more than 3 million people the chance to experience it.

Now, it's here in Pittsburgh.

On Friday, crews inflated it and it's about half the size of a football field.

Once inside, there's a labyrinth of winding paths with vibrant colors and lights, making for a completely immersive experience.

"A luminarium is a great adventure that guests will come and walk through a series of 19 egg-shaped domes and they go into a world of living color," said Scott Shiller of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "It's like walking into a stained glass window."

The Luminarium is now up in the Cultural District in the backyard at 8th and Penn.

It opens today and runs through September 4.

Same-day tickets are available onsite on a first-come, first-served basis or you can get tickets on the Cultural Trust website at this link.