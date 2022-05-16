Watch CBS News
NFL Football

Antonio Brown's latest tweet has Steelers fans talking

By John P. Wise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just five words long, Antonio Brown's latest social media post has turned the Twitterverse upside down.

His "Just Wanna Retire a Steeler" tweet at 12:04 p.m. had surpasssed a combined 10,000 reactions, likes and retweets by 12:30 p.m.

(Story continues below the tweet)

After a few commenters suggested Brown wants to play for the Steelers again, he issued another tweet:

(Story continues below the tweet)

What prompted the former Steeler wide receiver's tweet is anybody's guess.

The Steelers lost local favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency this offseason, but just signed second-round draft pick George Pickens on Friday.

Some observers say Pickens could be a good No. 3 option behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool this season as the Steelers re-tool their passing game following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown was a Tampa Bay Buccaneer the last time he was seen in an NFL uniform, actually taking it off during his bizarre departure from a Jan. 2 game at New York.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-2018, earning invitations to seven Pro Bowls and gaining a reputation as one of the NFL's most dangerous wideouts. Through a total of 12 seasons -- he played briefly with New England in 2019 -- he's caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. Check his full stats here from Pro Football Reference.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 12:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.