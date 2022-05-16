Antonio Brown's latest tweet has Steelers fans talking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just five words long, Antonio Brown's latest social media post has turned the Twitterverse upside down.

His "Just Wanna Retire a Steeler" tweet at 12:04 p.m. had surpasssed a combined 10,000 reactions, likes and retweets by 12:30 p.m.

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

After a few commenters suggested Brown wants to play for the Steelers again, he issued another tweet:

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

What prompted the former Steeler wide receiver's tweet is anybody's guess.

The Steelers lost local favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency this offseason, but just signed second-round draft pick George Pickens on Friday.

Some observers say Pickens could be a good No. 3 option behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool this season as the Steelers re-tool their passing game following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown was a Tampa Bay Buccaneer the last time he was seen in an NFL uniform, actually taking it off during his bizarre departure from a Jan. 2 game at New York.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-2018, earning invitations to seven Pro Bowls and gaining a reputation as one of the NFL's most dangerous wideouts. Through a total of 12 seasons -- he played briefly with New England in 2019 -- he's caught 928 passes for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. Check his full stats here from Pro Football Reference.