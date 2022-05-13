George Pickens: Steelers sign 2nd-round pick from Georgia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers announced Friday that they signed second-round draft pick George Pickens.

The team made the announcement on its website and its Twitter account at about 3:45 p.m.

We have signed WR George Pickens to a four-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2022

The Steelers drafted the wide receiver from Georgia with the 52nd overall pick in last month's NFL Draft.

Following the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency, the Steelers targeted the receiver early in the draft to possibly be a third option between fellow wideouts Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Pickens said he looks forward to playing in a physical offense.

"I'm always physical," he told Steelers.com. "And I'm always finesse. You put those two together, you create a Steelers mentality like the receivers they already have now."

Pickens only played in four games for the national champion Bulldogs last season because of a knee injury.

In three seasons at Georgia, he caught 90 passes for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Pickens' deal is reportedly for four years, though terms were not disclosed on the Steelers website.

Longtime Steelers fans might remember Pickens' father, Carl PIckens, a two-time Pro Bowl receiver with AFC North rival Cincinnati.