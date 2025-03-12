Another 70 degree day expected on Wednesday

Any Alert Days Ahead? There is a high likelihood that Saturday evening into Sunday will be a FAWD due to fast-moving overnight storms. Wind speeds of 70mph will be possible with the strongest storms.

Aware: Scholars put the date of Christ's crucifixion on Friday, April 3rd 33 CE based on a lunar eclipse that happened on that same day. Skies should be mostly clear meaning unimpeded viewing of Friday morning's total lunar eclipse.

Sometimes we live off of technicalities. Technically, we could be in a stretch of six consecutive 70-degree days. I say technically because Sunday's 70-degree weather, if it occurs, would happen at midnight. Temperatures will be dropping for the rest of the day with a light snow chance coming late Sunday into Monday. The cold air won't stick around for long.

Pittsburgh area forecast: March 12, 2025

First, we have to hit the 70s on Wednesday though. As interesting as it is, cloud-cover and light winds will likely mean temperatures on Wednesday won't be as warm as temperatures on Tuesday. We hit 73 degrees on Tuesday for our highs though, and I am dropping Wednesday's highs a little closer to 70 degrees, but I still think most places from Cranberry to the south hit the 70s. I have Pittsburgh's high on Wednesday at 71 degrees, and it will be dry. Morning temperatures are in the 30s in most communities, with noon temperatures only expected to be near 60 degrees. I have winds variable and fairly light today.

First Alert Weather headlines: March 12, 2025.

I just quickly want to talk about us getting into fire weather season. What is fire weather season? It's a period of time that usually starts in late February and goes through early April, where we see longer days and a stronger sun along with low dew points. This dries out leaves left over from the last season, and as these leaves break down they create a sugar alcohol that can quickly ignite with just a stray spark. Fire risks are highest on windy days, but a fire can quickly get out of hand no matter if it is windy or not. Please be aware if you are planning on burning anything, and make sure to have water or an extinguisher close.

The 7-Day Forecast: March 12, 2025.

Looking ahead, it looks like the weather will cooperate for unimpeded viewing of Friday morning's total solar eclipse. Saturday into Sunday is also looking stormy with wind storms expected to roll through after 9 p.m. through around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. These storms will be moving at around 70mph as they come through, causing us to likely see severe weather warnings being issued.

