Andrew McCutchen to be re-introduced as member of Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a big day for Bucco fans in Pittsburgh!

Andrew McCutchen will be back at PNC Park and re-introduced to Pirates fans.

The team shared a teaser video of Cutch's #22 jersey hung back up in the locker room.

He has to get a physical and then he'll be able to put the jersey back on for his introductory press conference, though he needs no introduction.

McCutchen agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates last week.