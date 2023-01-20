Andrew McCutchen to be re-introduced as member of Pittsburgh Pirates
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a big day for Bucco fans in Pittsburgh!
Andrew McCutchen will be back at PNC Park and re-introduced to Pirates fans.
The team shared a teaser video of Cutch's #22 jersey hung back up in the locker room.
He has to get a physical and then he'll be able to put the jersey back on for his introductory press conference, though he needs no introduction.
McCutchen agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates last week.
