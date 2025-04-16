New Andean condor arrives at National Aviary

A new Andean condor has arrived at the National Aviary, with the hope that he'll play a role in conserving the species.

The National Aviary on Wednesday introduced Chavín. Born in 1986, Chavín traveled to Pittsburgh from the Brandywine Zoo in Delaware to be a potential mate for Lianni, who lives at the aviary with her daughter Marijo.

How the aviary helps the species survive

Chavín's arrival is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, which helps endangered species through accredited breeding programs.

"By participating in these plans, the National Aviary takes an active role in the conservation of some of the world's most vulnerable species, including the Andean Condor. We're excited for this next chapter in our Andean Condor conservation efforts to grow this vulture family," the aviary wrote on Facebook.

Weighing 30 pounds and possessing a wingspan of over 10 feet, the aviary says Andean condors are among the largest flying birds. While the vultures are long-lived, they reproduce slowly, usually laying a single egg and reproducing every other year. The species is listed as vulnerable throughout its range in South America and is critically endangered in Ecuador.

Aviary's vulture family grows

Chavín joins Lianni, her offspring Marijo, who hatched at the aviary in 2022, and Marijo's friend Illimani.

The aviary says Bud, who was brought in to be Lianni's potential mate last year, was transferred to the Nashville Zoo as recommended through the Species Survival Plan.