American Countess docks in Pittsburgh once again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - American Countess, part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has docked along Pittsburgh's North Shore once again.

The paddle-wheeler is one of the newest members of the company's fleet, being rechristened and launching on March 21, 2021, in New Orleans. The boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."

The boat features four guest decks and 123 staterooms and has a guest capacity of 245 people while housing 98 crew members.

You can have the chance to board this ship and take a cruise from Louisville, Ky. and end up right here in Pittsburgh.

From Louisville, you can travel to Madison, Ind., then to Cincinnati, Ohio, and back down into Maysville, Ky., into West Virginia, Ohio, and then disembark in Pittsburgh.

More information about upcoming trips can be found on the company's website.