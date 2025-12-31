Trail camera captures "very rare" sighting of "secretive" critter in Ohio, animal experts say

Trail cameras in Ohio caught a glimpse of the elusive American badger, sightings of which are rare in the state.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Ohio Division of Wildlife said there have been two recent sightings of American badgers on its trail cameras in Ashland and Sandusky counties.

Trail cameras in Ohio caught a glimpse of the elusive American badger. (Photo Credit: Ohio Division of Wildlife/Facebook)

The Facebook post detailing the sightings included a photo of an American badger with a timestamp of 2:16 a.m. on Dec. 12. The Ohio Division of Wildlife also shared a trail camera video of an American badger with a timestamp of 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 17.

The post went on to say that the animal is known for its "solitary habits and sightings of them are very rare" in the Buckeye State.

If anyone spots an American badger in Ohio, they are asked to report it to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. Officials said reports can help them better understand their presence and protect their habitat.

What is an American badger?

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the American badger goes "largely unnoticed in Ohio because of their secretive and nocturnal nature." The critter, known for its short and stout body, is built to dig to protect itself when alarmed.

"Because of these traits, it is difficult to get an accurate estimation of population size," officials said.

The badger prefers habitats with short grass, such as fields and pastures. The average adult male weighs about 16 to 24 pounds, while the average adult female weighs about 14 pounds, Ohio officials said.

Rare animals in Ohio

Earlier this month, a fisher was spotted in Cuyahoga County for the first time since the 1800s. The fisher has had a similar comeback in Pennsylvania.

Also, an "elusive" bobcat was captured on camera at Prairie Oaks Metro Park in November.