Video shows rare glimpse of "elusive" bobcat at Ohio park

A rare glimpse at an "elusive" bobcat was captured on camera at a park in Ohio.

The Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks shared a video on Instagram showing a bobcat that was caught on camera at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Nov. 21. The bobcat appears briefly before it slinks away.

"These elusive wild cats are typically nocturnal or crepuscular, meaning most active at dawn or dusk, so catching a glimpse is a rare treat," Metro Parks wrote.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are native to the state, and there are established populations in the eastern and southern regions. While the population continues to expand, it wasn't always growing.

How rare is it to see a bobcat in Ohio?

Bobcats were common in Ohio before settlers moved in, but by 1850, they were extirpated, meaning they went extinct in the state. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says bobcats began to repopulate in the mid-1900s, and sightings became more frequent in the early 2000s.

Since then, the department says confirmed bobcat sightings have been steadily increasing, with more than 4,100 spotted from 1970 to 2021. However, experts say it's still very unlikely to actually see a bobcat in Ohio. Most confirmed sightings are from trail cameras or bobcats found dead on the side of the road.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says bobcats are adaptable to a wide range of ecosystems if adequate prey and cover are available.

"Encounters like this highlight the incredible biodiversity thriving in your Metro Parks!" the Instagram post said.