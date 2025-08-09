Ambulance collides with vehicle in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood

An ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood Saturday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., an ambulance providing mutual aid from Greensburg collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of McKee Place and Fifth Avenue while transporting a patient.

EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist other first responders in helping to extricate the trapped driver from the passenger vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition out of an abundance of caution, police said.

At the time of the incident, the ambulance had a patient on board who was in stable condition. A second mutual aid unit was dispatched to the scene and completed the transport.

No injuries were reported as a result of the Incident.