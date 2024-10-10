Former Ambridge Water Authority manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $1 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Beaver County water authority manager pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Tuesday in court.

Michael Dominick, the former Ambridge Water Authority Manager pleaded guilty to the one count of mail fraud in federal court. The 44-year-old was accused of defrauding the water authority of approximately $1,073,185 between January 2020 and August 2022.

As the manager, he was responsible for overseeing the daily business and finances of the authority, giving him access to the bank accounts and payments. He admitted to secretly diverting the money into his own personal accounts, writing checks to himself, and using an authority debit card to make purchases of personal times.

Dominick also failed to report the location of the authority's funds on financial records.

"Michael Dominick's theft of more than a million dollars from the Ambridge Water Authority is an alarming violation of the public trust," said U.S. Attorney Olshan. "Those who hold positions of authority at any level of government—and particularly those who are responsible for managing and safeguarding public finances—owe a special duty to act in the best interest of their employer and the community. Our office and our partners in law enforcement will continue to root out and hold accountable public officials who violate federal law and undermine public confidence in government."

The judge scheduled Dominick to be sentenced on February 20, 2025 and he is facing up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up $250,000.