Ambridge police shoot, kill dog in station parking lot while searching for its owner

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ambridge police said they shot and killed a dog after it got loose in the department parking lot while officers were looking for its owner.

In a statement posted to Facebook, police said they found the pit bull/mastiff mix around 9 a.m. Friday. She didn't have any tags and police said an officer couldn't find her chip.

Police said they put her in an outdoor kennel at the department and gave her water in hopes that the owner would come forward, but after two hours, no one claimed her.

When they went to go get the dog to take her to the Beaver County Humane Society, police said the dog became aggressive and tried to bite the officer's hand. As the officer tried to run away, police said the dog bit him on his knee.

The dog was closed back into the kennel, a second officer was called in for help, and police said the officers used a dog pole and got the dog back in the kennel.

Police said the dog "took an aggressive stance" and began to growl, so officers closed the door and tried to give her more water and treats through the door to calm her down.

They went into the station to come up with a plan, but police said when they came back out, the dog had "somehow" escaped the kennel and was running loose.

As they tried to catch her, police said she charged at one of the officers, and as she got "in arms reach" of the officer and lunged, he "had no choice" but to shoot the dog with his gun.

Police said they thought the dog was dead by the amount of blood and the lack of movement. An officer used cardboard to cover the dog, police said.

But when officers went to uncover her, they realized she was still breathing. Officers began to call around to get the dog help, and after talking to the humane society, they decided it was best to put the dog down on the scene, so an officer shot it again.

Police said several people have since claimed to own the dog, but none of the claims have been credible. They're asking the owner to contact them.