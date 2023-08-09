Police seek more victims after Ambridge man arrested on rape, sexual assault charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a man was arrested on a slew of rape and sexual assault charges, Pittsburgh police are urging other potential victims to come forward.

Detectives arrested 37-year-old Jonathan Vance of Ambridge, who police said was already incarcerated at the Beaver County Jail on unrelated charges.

After Jonathan Vance was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges, Pittsburgh police are urging other potential victims to come forward. (Photo: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

He's facing several new charges, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

According to state police's Meghan's Law website, Vance is a registered sex offender stemming from rape charges in 2017 and a conviction this year.

Pittsburgh police said they believe there may be other victims. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is urged to call 412-323-7141.