Video shows Amazon driver illegally passing school bus in Pittsburgh area

A West Deer Township woman captured video of an Amazon driver illegally passing a school bus on Saxonburg Boulevard, saying it's not the first time it has happened.

"They act like it's a racetrack," Carley Gavulich said of Tuesday's incident. "What if there was multiple children? What if you were to hit my child, anyone's child?"

It felt too close to home for Gavulich. She was waiting for her son to come off the bus from Curtisville Primary Center when it happened on Tuesday.

"He actually was getting his new dirt bike delivered, so that's why we were even recording," she said.

She wanted to get his reaction to the dirt bike. Instead, the bus driver pulled up, and the Amazon Prime truck blew past the stop-arm.

"The Deer Lakes School District's top priority is always the safety, security, and wellbeing of its students," a spokesperson for the district said on Friday. "The District is aware of the situation and is taking all steps to address any concerns."

A spokesperson for Amazon told KDKA it is looking into the incident and will take appropriate actions after a review.

"Amazon should hold him 100% accountable," Gavulich said.

But whoever was driving is not the only person Gavulich believes needs a bus safety refresher. She said her husband has witnessed vehicles blowing by the stop-arm at least seven times.

Both are grateful that the bus driver saw the delivery truck coming and stopped her son from getting off.

"She is amazing, 100 percent props to her. If she would have let him off that bus, we would be having a different conversation," Gavulich said.

The chief of the West Deer Police Department told KDKA that someone in the community had notified him about this. He added that all the district's buses have cameras and that an officer will review the video and approve the violation.

That video from the bus has not come in yet, though, the chief said on Friday, adding that it can take a few days.