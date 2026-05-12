A social media trend is treating anxiety with Allegra and Pepcid AC. But experts warn against it.

Allegheny Health Network is putting out a warning about a new social media trend that promotes combining two over-the-counter medications to fight anxiety and depression.

AHN says that active ingredients in Allegra and Pepcid AC shouldn't be taken simultaneously, at least until a doctor is consulted.

It is a social media trend that seems to be gaining popularity. Influencers are taking to platforms, telling people that if they combine these medications, it may help alleviate anxiety and depression. Some people online swear by it, saying it's helped them with a variety of issues and symptoms.

"People want to feel better, and they want to feel better fast. And social media is a fast way for people to see what other people are doing," said Dr. Alicia Kaplan, Allegheny Health Network's medical director for the Center for Adult Anxiety.

Dr. Kaplan says that more people are getting health tips from the internet. And while information sharing can be a good thing, she says no one should be self-medicating and combining over-the-counter medications to fight depression and anxiety.

"Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health problem, and they are vastly undertreated. But many treatments are available. Sometimes, medications can be helpful, but it's important that these are discussed with their doctors first because, sometimes, certain things that can help in the moment can also, long term, cause cognitive sedation or even memory difficulties."

When in doubt about medication, call your doctor to determine the best course of action.