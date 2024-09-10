Allegheny Valley Hospital nurses and healthcare workers approve new union contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nurses and other hospital workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital have approved a new union contract that was agreed to over the weekend.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says the new deal is for three years and includes investments and improvements in numerous areas, including benefits and safety.

Under the new contract, union workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital will see an average bump in pay of 16% with some workers seeing pay increases of nearly 40%.

Nurses and hospital workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital have agreed to a new three-year union contract. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

By the time the three-year contract ends, a majority of nurses will be earning a minimum of $40 per hour and other workers such as technicians, housekeepers, dietary staff, and transporters will be earning a minimum of $20 per hour.

The new contract agreement came shortly after workers voted to authorize a strike when negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

That strike vote came just a week after unionized nurses at West Penn Hospital had also voted to authorize a strike.

Those nurses at West Penn will be back at the negotiating table on Monday with the union saying they will either vote on a new contract on Wednesday or set a date for a strike.