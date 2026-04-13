Allegheny Health Network and UPMC to have pop-up clinics for NFL draft in Pittsburgh

With the anticipated crowds of people for the NFL draft, health care workers are preparing to care for anyone who will need treatment.

Allegheny Health Network will have one of its mobile clinics stocked with first aid supplies for minor medical situations at Market Square. UPMC will also have a pop-up care site in Market Square, along with one at Point State Park.

"We need our ERs to be full of the right folks who truly need their emergency services," said Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, chair of AHN's Department of Family Medicine.

Dr. Crawford-Faucher said the mobile unit will help to ensure they can serve those in need of non-emergent treatment, including cuts, scrapes, dehydration, and illnesses. If the on-scene team can't help, the person will be taken to the AHN Downtown Express Clinic, which is one block away.

"Help sew up simple lacerations. We have X-ray capabilities, so we can check to see if whatever joint that hurts is broken and treat accordingly," Dr. Crawford-Faucher said.

She said the clinic's staff will be doubled to handle the influx of people in its eight exam rooms. Then, on the other side of the river by the draft stage, there will be medical tents from AHN and UPMC, along with AHN's command center at Nova Place.

KDKA talked with UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy about their plans a couple of weeks ago.

"They've been part of the planning with us. This is a team effort," Dr. Yealy said.

Both health systems are closely working together with Pittsburgh EMS, which will also be deploying its motorcycle and bicycle units to navigate closed roads and crowds with designated routes, and with event-related staffing on top of regular citywide coverage.

Assistant Chief Jennifer McDermott-Grub discussed the measures they're taking with other first responders last Friday.

"We have taken deliberate steps to ensure this event is supported without disrupting normal emergency and public safety services," McDermott-Grub said.

AHN's downtown clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. next Wednesday through Saturday. UPMC's pop-up sites will be open next Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.