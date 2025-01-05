Watch CBS News
Allegheny Health Network removes radiation therapy from one of its hospitals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny Health Network transitioned radiation therapy services out of its AHN Cancer Institute – Hempfield location. 

Patients who require radiation therapy will be redirected to AHN's Forbes Hospital Cancer Center in Monroeville. The Hempfield location will continue to offer radiation oncology physician consultations and office visits, medical oncology services, infusion care, and other cancer support services. 

The transition was made out of the demand for more cancer services across the hospital.

"The adjacent AHN Hempfield Neighborhood Hospital also will continue to offer its full suite of emergency and inpatient care," AHN said in a statement. "In the future, area patients who require radiation therapy treatments as a part of their cancer care regimen will be directed to AHN's Forbes Hospital Cancer Center in nearby Monroeville."

AHN still plans to invest more into cancer care in its different hospital branches: West Penn Hospital has a Skin Cancer Center, Latrobe Hospital has a high dose rate Brachytherapy program, Allegheny General Hospital now has an Integrative Oncology Services program and Jefferson Hospital opened a new breast cancer and imaging center. 

