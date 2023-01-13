Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein to run for Allegheny County executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The crowded race for Allegheny County chief executive is getting another candidate.

Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein announce Thursday night at the Heinz History Center that he's the right person to succeed Rich Fitzgerald, who is term-limited.

As the county's treasurer for two decades, Weinstein says he knows the county inside and out.

"The treasurer's office is the nucleus of the whole county operation because all of the money flows through our department. And in 25 years, I have never lost one dime of taxpayer money," says Weinstein.

Weinstein joins a crowded field that includes Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former Allegheny County Councilman Dave Fawcett, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb, Allegheny County Human Services Project Manager Erin McClelland, mobile app developer Will Parker, and now Weinstein – all seven Democrats.

The Kennedy Township father of two and the man who issues the county's dog licenses has already been endorsed by the Pittsburgh Building Trades Council.

"I want to be the conduit between the labor community, between the business community, between the non-profit community, and bring everyone to the table. I've been very, very, very successful doing that," says Weinstein.

Weinstein says he has the skills to encourage companies to create more jobs in this region, to keep our children and grandchildren here.

"I have unparalleled experience in terms of county government and the operation. This is not a job where you want on-the-job training. You need to know how to operate and to govern," says Weinstein.

While many Democrats are in the race, sources say one Republican, a former business executive, could announce his candidacy next week.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions is March 7th, with the primary in just under 18 weeks.