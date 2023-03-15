Allegheny County police return to patrols in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A week after ending their patrols in Downtown Pittsburgh, Allegheny County police are making rounds again.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has promised to double the number of police officers Downtown and create a police precinct with a dedicated lieutenant and two sergeants, as well as hand-picked officers. County officers were assigned to patrols to provide a stepped-up presence Downtown while the city recruited and assigned additional officers.

Last Tuesday, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said officers were no longer regularly scheduled for rounds but could help again if needed. A week later, spokespeople for Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed county police were patrolling again on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was a collaborative decision and called county police an asset in helping Downtown.

"There will be consistent communication and evaluation of needs before any changes are made to this partnership going forward," a statement said.

Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak said the plan is to get the new Downtown safety initiative in place over the course of this month.