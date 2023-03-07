Allegheny County police finish patrols in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police will no longer be patrolling Downtown Pittsburgh as the city moves forward with a plan to increase its police presence.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said on Tuesday that officers are no longer regularly scheduled for rounds but can help again if needed.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has promised to double the number of police officers Downtown and create a police precinct with a dedicated lieutenant and two sergeants, as well as hand-picked officers.

County officers were assigned to patrols to provide a stepped-up presence Downtown while the city recruited and assigned additional officers.

"The safety and security downtown, as our county seat, is a priority for us as well, and we will provide any assistance and manpower needed," Fitzgerald said in a press release.