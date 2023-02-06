Allegheny County Police to assist Pittsburgh Police in downtown patrol efforts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several days after sources told KDKA-TV Mayor Ed Gainey was set to announce a plan to triple the police presence Downtown, Allegheny County police is going to be assisting in the efforts to curb the uptick in crime.

According to an Allegheny County spokesperson, Allegheny County police is going to start aiding Pittsburgh police in patrolling areas in the central business district.

They will be coordinating with Pittsburgh police and Port Authority police to provide the assistance. Regarding the number of officers and times they will be patrolling, Allegheny County says that will vary.