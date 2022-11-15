Allegheny County opening winter shelter Tuesday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is opening the winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday night.

The county's Department of Human Services said the seasonal low-barrier shelter will open while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections.

Smithfield United Church of Christ at 620 Smithfield Street will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day and can accommodate 20 women and 50 men each night. Meals will be provided along with access to showers and laundry.

The county said housing staff will continue to work with people being served for housing and behavioral health referrals and will also begin the intake process for Second Avenue Commons.

Last week, the city cleared out an encampment along the Allegheny River, telling people to relocate by Nov. 10 ahead of the delayed opening of Second Avenue Commons.