Opening of downtown shelter delayed to mid-November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's plan to find shelter for those experiencing homelessness has hit a snag.

The Second Avenue Commons was supposed to open last week but has run into construction and supply chain issues. Now the city's hoping it will be ready by the middle of this month.

"Once that's up and running, we plan to move people out of the encampments into Second Avenue Commons," said Councilman Anthony Coghill.

But officials admit even that is a short-term solution.

"I want to emphasize that while the shelters might get someone in a bed overnight, that's is not housing," said Councilwoman Deb Gross. "They're right back out again in the morning."

The city and the county are still working on longer-ranged plans to get those experiencing homelessness into so-called bridge housing -- temporary apartments with counseling services where they can live with the goal of getting jobs and an apartment of their own.