Allegheny County manager leaving for private sector

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man who has served as Allegheny County's manager for more than a decade is stepping down.

William McKain will leave the county for an opportunity in the private sector, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced on Monday.

"Willy often says that our employees are our best asset, and that couldn't be a more apt description of him. For the last 10 and a half years, he has worked tirelessly to manage the day-to-day operations of this county, always thinking of how best to serve those who call this region home," said Fitzgerald in a press release. "We have been extremely fortunate to have had his leadership in this county. He has set an example for what a county manager should be."

Chief of Staff Jennifer Liptak said McKain is leaving the county "in the strongest position" that it's been in the 25 years she's worked there.

The county didn't say where McKain was going next, but said more information is expected in the coming days. His last day will be Feb. 3.