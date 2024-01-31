New therapy dog to work with juveniles incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Jail is getting a new therapy dog to work with juveniles who are incarcerated.

Fergus, a 5-year-old black lab, will work with kids during bi-weekly visits to the jail. He'll join the complex trauma therapy groups conducted by the jail's high school. Goals for the program include increasing empathy and compassion, decreasing anxiety and oppositional behaviors, improving self-esteem, providing a sense of connection and lessening emotional trauma.

"We have found the therapy dog program to be effective and positive, while contributing to both academic and psychological growth as well as promoting self-esteem and increased social skills in our juvenile population," Allegheny County Jail Acting Warden Shane Dady said in a news release. "The therapy dogs put a smile on everyone's face, whether they are interacting with staff or the incarcerated population."

(Photo provided by Allegheny County Jail)

Fergus is the second therapy dog to work with juveniles after the program began last year. The Australian shepherd Link was the first, but he can't come back this year "due to other obligations," the jail said.

"We were pleased with the success of animal-assisted therapy with Link, and we are thrilled to continue with Fergus," said Mariah Hartman, an Academic Institute counselor at the jail. "The students enjoy the comfort and non-judgment that therapy dogs bring to group sessions, and I appreciate how the dogs facilitate communication and interaction within our groups. It is our hope that for however long our students are with us, the therapy dog program supports their rehabilitation."

Fergus is a certified good boy, earning the Canine Good Citizen title from the American Kennel Club, and he's been certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs for two years and by HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response for one year.