Allegheny County Jail, Animal Friends launch TAILS initiative

The Allegheny County Jail and Pittsburgh-based animal shelter Animal Friends are teaming up to launch the TAILS initiative.

TAILS, otherwise known as the Teaching Animals and Incarcerated Lifelong Skills program, is a pilot program designed to provide training and companionship between shelter dogs and allow incarcerated individuals to learn skills associated with fostering pets.

The pilot program recently launched with the arrival of Ethel, a 2-year-old, 38-pound mixed-breed dog, who joined the women's program unit at the county jail on June 11.

Ethel is a 2-year-old, 38-pound mixed-breed dog who joined the women's program unit at the county jail on June 11. Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail

Ethel will reside with two incarcerated handlers to learn basic manners and build confidence under the guidance of the jail and Animal Friends' behavior staff in hopes of finding a forever home, per a press release from the Allegheny County Jail.

If the program is deemed successful, it may expand to include more dogs and units.

"The TAILS program is something new and exciting that will benefit all who are involved," said Kelsey Gordon, the jail's female pod coordinator and the creator of the program's name. "The incarcerated women will have something to look forward to each day, the officers who are dog lovers can use it as a morale booster, and the shelter is creating space for other dogs to be rescued. Everyone wins."

This is the second such program Animal Friends has launched with a state correctional institution.

"This pilot program is a powerful example of what's possible when we come together for both people and animals," said Katie Vecchi, Chief Shelter Operations Officer. "Programs like TAILS align perfectly with our mission - giving vulnerable animals a second chance and creating meaningful opportunities for human-animal connection."

Warden Trevor Wingard also showed great interest in launching the program. Wingard had previously implemented similar initiatives during his tenure with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

"I've seen firsthand the transformational impact these programs can have," said Warden Wingard. "They improve the lives of incarcerated individuals, give shelter animals the love and attention they need to thrive, and offer our facility a more positive environment overall. We hope Ethel is just the beginning."

Ethel has been affectionately described as a "very sweet and high-energy girl" who would thrive with a family that can meet her active lifestyle and continue her positive reinforcement training.

Interested adopters can learn more about Ethel and the adoption process by clicking here.