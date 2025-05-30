Watch CBS News

Jeeves joins us for a PTL Pupdate

We got to see Jeeves again today. He's a part of a unique prison program where inmates help raise future service dogs. Jill Sabo, from Canine Companions, was here as well to give us an update on Jeeves' progress.
