Allegheny County district judge reportedly resigns amid accusations of misconduct with teenagers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County judge accused of misconduct has resigned.

The decision involves his interactions with teenagers.

Sources told KDKA that Judge Anthony Saveikis sent his letter of resignation to the governor on Friday night.

A judicial board filed a complaint against Judge Saveikis on Thursday, accusing him of improper interactions with three teenage boys.

The three incidents took place between 2018 and 2022 when Judge Saveikis was accused of improperly touching the teenage boys.

Two of those boys were defendants in his court in Findlay Township.

