Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala visits Brackenridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Wednesday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala made an appearance in Brackenridge.

Zappala said he wanted to track the path of the man who shot and killed Police Chief Justin McIntire.

He said Aaron Swan covered a lot of ground during the chase - before and after the shooting.

Zappala and detectives from the county homicide unit visited four sites, he said he was concerned about another person Swan was with and he wants to explore whether that person was complicit in other crimes.

"Swan was with someone else, he is not complicit in the homicide, but I do believe he's complicit in some other criminal conduct that Swan was engaged in," Zappala said.

He said he expects the DA's office will release more information in a couple of weeks.