KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

District Attorney Stephen Zappala visited the Brackenridge area where police chief Justin McIntire was shot.

Allegheny County DA visits Brackenridge shooting site District Attorney Stephen Zappala visited the Brackenridge area where police chief Justin McIntire was shot.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On