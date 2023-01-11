Hundreds of officers come to mourn fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers came to New Kensington to mourn fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday.
The officers came from across the state and the country, some coming from as far away as Texas. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti heard some were even from Canada.
Police cars were parked all over New Kensington for the service.
Police officers said it's something they need to do and it gives them an opportunity to see one another. One officer called it the saddest type of family reunion there could be.
It gives officers a chance to mourn one of their own, whether or not they were part of their department.
McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while chasing a suspect. He leaves behind a wife and four children.
A burial at Mount Airy Cemetery will immediately follow the service at Mount St. Peter Church. Continuing coverage as McIntire is laid to rest can be found here.
