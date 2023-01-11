Hundreds of officers come to mourn fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

Hundreds of officers come to service for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

Hundreds of officers come to service for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

Hundreds of officers come to service for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers came to New Kensington to mourn fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday.

The officers came from across the state and the country, some coming from as far away as Texas. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti heard some were even from Canada.

Troopers from across the Commonwealth have arrived on scene for the funeral of Chief McIntire. pic.twitter.com/OYBtvRRd5j — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 11, 2023

Police cars were parked all over New Kensington for the service.

Police officers said it's something they need to do and it gives them an opportunity to see one another. One officer called it the saddest type of family reunion there could be.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers were at the service for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Jan. 11, 2023, coming from around the area and across the country (Photo: KDKA)

It gives officers a chance to mourn one of their own, whether or not they were part of their department.

McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while chasing a suspect. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

A burial at Mount Airy Cemetery will immediately follow the service at Mount St. Peter Church. Continuing coverage as McIntire is laid to rest can be found here.

Ross Guidotti will have more on this story on KDKA-TV Evening News, starting at 4 p.m.