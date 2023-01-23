Watch CBS News
Local News

Brackenridge police officers return to duty for first time since chief's death

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Brackenridge police officers return to duty for first time since chief's death
Brackenridge police officers return to duty for first time since chief's death 00:25

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Brackenridge police officers will be returning to duty Sunday night for the first time since the passing of the late Chief McIntire.

Since his death, the department said they're down to three full-time officers, and they'll be getting weekend coverage from state troopers while they work to find a long-term solution.

Residents are still advised to call 911 for emergencies.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 7:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.