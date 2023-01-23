Brackenridge police officers return to duty for first time since chief's death

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Brackenridge police officers will be returning to duty Sunday night for the first time since the passing of the late Chief McIntire.

Since his death, the department said they're down to three full-time officers, and they'll be getting weekend coverage from state troopers while they work to find a long-term solution.

Residents are still advised to call 911 for emergencies.