Allegheny County Council honors off-duty dispatchers who stopped to help crash victims

Dispatchers who recently jumped into action to help rescue crash victims on the Parkway West were honored by Allegheny County Council members on Tuesday evening.

Last weekend, a wrong-way crash happened along the Parkway West and several dispatchers who had just finished their overnight shift rushed to provide aid.

Brian Craig stumbled on the aftermath of the major crash and immediately pulled over, along with a driver from another passing car.

After a tow truck driver helped Craig and the other driver get a man out of his car, around nine other dispatchers who were on their way home also stopped to help.

County council members honored the dispatchers at their meeting Tuesday, saying that their actions prevented a greater tragedy.

Under state law, telecommunications officers are not considered first responders.

Allegheny County Manager John Fournier says the incident shows they should be.