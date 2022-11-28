Allegheny County closing COVID-19 test sites

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Citing lower case counts and the increased availability of at-home test kits, Allegheny County is closing 11 of its COVID-19 testing sites by the end of the year.

The county said its sites with Curative have averaged less than 500 tests a week, with the least visited site averaging less than one test a day over the course of last month.

"For the past two and a half years, Curative Inc. provided Allegheny County residents with a much-needed flexible and expansive COVID-19 testing service," said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen in a press release. "With the increasing availability and use of at-home tests and the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the county, the need for this expansive testing option is not the necessity it once was."

The test sites will close in two phases. The kiosks at the Homestead Waterfront, Mr. Smalls and Smithfield Street along with the Parkway Center Mall site will close on Dec.2. The rest of the sites and the four vans will close on Dec. 30.

The county said its plan to eliminate Curative's services coincides with the company's plan to end testing throughout the county.

The health department said at-home test kits are covered by many insurance providers and testing will still be available at most clinics, urgent care centers, emergency departments and some pharmacies.