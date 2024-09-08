Allegheny County accepting applications for blight removal funds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County is working to reduce vacant property rates and create a path to community revitalization with another round of blight removal funding.

All 130 municipalities in Allegheny County deal with some level of blight.

To remove more hazardous eyesores, Allegheny County's Department of Economic Development is accepting applications until Sept. 13 for Act 152 Blight Removal Program's fourth round of funding.

East Railroad Avenue in Verona appears charming from the sky, but blighted properties are taking a toll on the area, including one vacant house that's become a nuisance near Thomas Jekins' home.

"The house has been here for probably about four years abandoned now, and it's just getting out of hand. I don't think it's even structurally safe. It's just a safety hazard/. There were people squatting in it for a while. They have the note up there that it's supposed to be demolished, but it's been up there for a year and a half now, so it gives you really no hope," Jekins said.

It's a similar story on Valley Street in Oakmont. Neighbors are tired of looking at abandoned structures, including one dangerous property with a house buried in tall weeds.

"It needs to be cleaned up. Something needs to be done with it. I think it brings down the property value," said Ernest Harris.

Those two vacant structures, and dozens of others, will eventually be demolished because funds were awarded last year through Allegheny County's Act 152 Blight Removal Program.

"I'm very very happy that they did. I'm just excited for someone to start moving on the demolition process," Harris said.

Lauren Connelly, director of Allegheny County's Department of Economic Development, said since 2021, the Act 152 Blight Removal Program has awarded $5.2 million and demolished 181 structures, including vacant houses, old schools, and closed restaurants.

There's $1 million in funding for this fourth round of applications.

"It is open for municipalities, public authorities, council of governments, land banks, private developers, so open to many types of organizations and agencies," Connelly said.

The funds come from fees on deed and mortgage transactions and can be used for demolition, remediation planning, and asbestos testing.

"These abandoned properties can lead to economic decline, health hazards, safety hazards, and so we try to make the funds available for all the work that's necessary [for] that safe demolition and repurposing of what was a structure," Connelly said.

Individual awards are capped at $250,000.

When applying, the county wants to know the re-use plan for a property.

Connolly said it's really about creating more vibrant communities. They want to eliminate blight to make way for new revitalization efforts.

"Excited for, you know, what these parcels can become, whether it just be, you know, it becomes a side yard for an adjacent homeowner, a new business, a new home. There's so much opportunity," said Connelly.

Some county residents, including Jekins and Harris, hope all the abandoned structures on their street will make the blight removal list someday.

"Maybe this next round, hopefully. Wishful thinking," Harris said.

The county addresses a couple dozen structures in each round of funding. Connelly said they also offer emergency demolition resources for fires and other disasters.

Allegheny County has received several applications for the Act 152 Blight Removal Program, and it's accepting more applications. The deadline to apply is Sept. 13 at 4:30 pm.

People can apply on the county's website.