Allegheny Co. Bar Association's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast returns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the moments that'll be talked about for decades and decades to come is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have A Dream' speech and today, people here in our area will be honoring the civil rights icon.

Many events are happening today to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

One special event returns in person for the first time since 2020 -- the Allegheny County Bar Association's Prayer Breakfast and Program.

It's one of the biggest celebrations in the Pittsburgh area.

The Allegheny Co. Bar Association wants to commemorate the great Dr. King, whose contributions led to changes in law and social justice.

Many people will gather at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church at 7:30 a.m. to enjoy breakfast.

Then, they'll celebrate the major civil rights changes and discuss the challenges ahead.

Also, two people will receive an award.

U.S. Representative Summer Lee will be presented with the Drum Major for Justice Award.

Lee recently became the first Black woman from Pa. to be elected to Congress.

The award goes to someone who advances Dr. King's mission to make justice, equality, and opportunity a reality for all people.

Also, Alysia Keating will receive the Distinguished Service Award.

She joined the Allegheny Co. Bar Association as the Director of Diversity and Gender Equality in 2011 and was instrumental in increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession.