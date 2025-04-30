Allderdice baseball coach John Miller's book lands on New York Times' best sellers list

It's been a big month for Allderdice baseball coach John Miller as his first child was born and he also had his first book make it on the New York Times' best sellers list.

The Allderdice baseball team is now 10-5 on the season, not bad for a program that finished with just three wins last year -- and Miller is a big part of that success.

"We've really been working hard and trying to instill good fundamental baseball," Miller said. "We have a big program now with 25 kids."

Miller is in his first year as a high school coach and is also an author, now able to call himself a best-selling author.

His book, called The Last Manager, is a biography on legendary Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver.

"I thought, well, no one has done a book examining this man's legacy, where he came from, the character he was, how he symbolizes an era where managers were as big of stars as the players," Miller said. "At that time in the 70's and 80s, you would go to the park to see an Earl Weaver, to see a Jim Leyland, to see a Billy Martin as it's own spectacle."

And Weaver was definitely entertaining.

"He would sit on home plate like a buddha," Miller said. "He's thrown an umpire out of the game, he once faked a heart attack, he once climbed up the center field flagpole. He was so mad and after the game, they couldn't get him down, so they had to call the fire department."

In 17 seasons as the Orioles' manager, Weaver was thrown out of 91 games, a Major League Baseball record.

Weaver passed away in 2013 but his legacy lives on in the baseball world forever, and now in Miller's best-selling book.

Even though the game has changed since then, people always remember those who leave a lasting impact on it.