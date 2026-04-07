Investigators looking into whether deadly Beaver Falls shooting is connected to shots fired in Aliquippa

Investigators are working to determine whether Saturday's deadly shooting in Beaver Falls is related to shots fired in Aliquippa at Valley Terrace on Monday night, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible confirmed.

"I don't believe that the shooters in last night's incident were just shooting at random people," Bible said. "It appears that they had a target in mind."

Bible said shots were fired into the B Building of Valley Terrace around 7:15 p.m. on Monday. Nobody was hit, but sources tell KDKA a relative of Stephon Peake, the 28-year-old who was gunned down on a porch in Beaver Falls on Saturday night, may have been inside that building.

Bible said the shootings happened close together, but "we are still investigating it and we can't tell exactly how they might be connected."

Bible said after those shots were fired, Aliquippa police saw a vehicle on camera, a white sedan, and put out a "be on the lookout" for it. He said Beaver Falls police saw the vehicle at a parking lot at Third Base Inn, and officers waited for the suspects to come back. When officers approached them, they took off and a chase ensued. In the end, they arrested two suspects, but Bible said they are not charged in the shooting.

"It's too early to say whether these were the two actors in the shooting, but certainly two individuals were arrested in that vehicle in Beaver Falls," Bible said.

"There were firearms found in the vehicle, so there is testing to be done, gunshot residue testing, checking the ballistics to see if they match up," he added.

As for Peake's homicide investigation, Bible said they are making progress.

"We are still following leads from Saturday, between the Beaver Falls Police Department and my detectives bureau, they've literally been working around the clock on executing search warrants, talking to witnesses, talking to people who knew the victim," Bible said.