Man shot, killed by 2 masked individuals in Beaver County; police investigating

A deadly shooting investigation is underway in Beaver County after a man was found shot on his front porch on Saturday night.

The district attorney says two masked individuals shot a man at his home on Eighth Avenue in Beaver Falls. The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Stephon Peake.

Neighbors who live nearby told KDKA-TV that they heard the gunshots. One woman said it sounded like it happened right next to her, and she fears for her and her son's safety.

"I didn't know what to think. I knew it happened real close, like I said. It sounded like it was right there in my ear. It's sad because [my son] plays out here. His friends live very close, and it's just terrifying," resident Jessie Holliday said.

No arrests have been made.