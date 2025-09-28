Aliquippa shooting leaves 2 dead

Two people are dead after a shooting in Aliquippa on Saturday night, law enforcement said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release on Sunday that 26-year-old Jalen Love and 43-year-old Cynthia Zipfel are dead after the shooting around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

State police said officers with the Aliquippa Police Department were called to Franklin Avenue for reports of two people shot. When they arrived, they found the 43-year-old Zipfel dead inside her vehicle from a gunshot wound. The 26-year-old Love was found shot in the parking lot near the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The preliminary investigation, according to police, found that Love and Zipfel were the only people involved in the shooting.

"There is no threat to the community and a ruling into this matter will be released at a later date," state police said.

No other information was released on Sunday.