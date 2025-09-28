Watch CBS News
Local News

Aliquippa shooting leaves 2 dead

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Two people are dead after a shooting in Aliquippa on Saturday night, law enforcement said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release on Sunday that 26-year-old Jalen Love and 43-year-old Cynthia Zipfel are dead after the shooting around 11 p.m. on Saturday. 

State police said officers with the Aliquippa Police Department were called to Franklin Avenue for reports of two people shot. When they arrived, they found the 43-year-old Zipfel dead inside her vehicle from a gunshot wound. The 26-year-old Love was found shot in the parking lot near the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. 

The preliminary investigation, according to police, found that Love and Zipfel were the only people involved in the shooting.

"There is no threat to the community and a ruling into this matter will be released at a later date," state police said.

No other information was released on Sunday. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue