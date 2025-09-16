Police warn of scam that has cost Beaver County residents $300,000

Police in Beaver County say a rash of scams has recently cost residents over $300,000.

Aliquippa police said the scammers pretend to be either with law enforcement or the victim's financial institution. The scammers claim that there's a conspiracy to steal the victim's money out of their bank accounts, and in order to keep their money safe, they have to make a large withdrawal.

Police said the scammers are convincing people to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash, telling them that a police officer will meet with them to take the money as "evidence." In some cases, the scammers tell victims to leave their money in their unlocked cars. Police said the scammers have also had victims convert the money into Bitcoin to "protect their assets."

The scammers tell victims that they can't call police or their financial institutions because they're "in" on the imaginary theft, police said.

"THIS IS A SCAM!!!" Aliquippa police wrote on Facebook. "DO NOT engage any persons who call you on the phone and give you any type of story. DO NOT give them any of your information and DO NOT follow their instructions. Police, nor any government agency, nor any bank will ever call you asking you to do any of this."

Police are reminding residents that information is more readily available on the internet these days. Just because someone knows a lot about you doesn't mean they're legit.

If you get a similar call and believe it's real, police said to call your local police department at their listed phone number or go see them in person.